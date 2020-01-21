Viral Video: An Elephant Taking a Stroll in Sri Lankan Hotel to Inspect Things With his Trunk

One can see the elephant gracefully moving about in the lobby of Jetwing Yala hotel, inspecting certain items with its trunk: In the viral video.

In Sri Lanka, Elephants are very common but, a tusker, walking inside a hotel is unusual.

In a viral clip that's shared over the Twitter, has shown an elephant roaming around the lobby of a Sri Lankan hotel.

The tusker has stopped in one point of a video, and felled a desk lamp. However, there is no idea about how long it stayed inside the hotel.

The video, which has already gained over 4.5 million views, left netizens amazed.





woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk pic.twitter.com/C2biQT8C30 — Upuli 🇱🇰 (@upidaisy) January 19, 2020





Who have uploaded this video on twitter has wrote:

He got the text along with the two-minute-20-second clip from his mom about an elephant wandering inside the Sri Lankan hotel.

How culturally important elephants are in Sri Lanka and how they are a common sight in temples, towns, on roads and other places is also well explained by the uploader of the video.

He said that all animals, including elephants, should be loved and cared for. A good message. Right?

Twitter users has flooded the post with comments and reactions.

One user has expressed her reactions by saying she liked how the elephant went to the window and stood there. Another one said that she loved to wake up to this.