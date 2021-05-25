Viral Video Of Man Helping The Eagle To Drink Water Hold The Hearts Of The Netizens

A video of a man assisting an eagle in drinking from a bottle is circulating the internet and has gone viral on social media. The 20-second movie was published by Buitengebieden, a Twitter account that posts heartwarming videos. The video had more than 51,000 views, since the video had been posted.

The man is seen pouring water from a bottle into the eagle's mouth in the footage, which appears to have been shot on a highway. Meanwhile, two other boys stood by and watched. The eagle filled its thirst by drinking till it was satisfied.





The video was captioned as 'thirsty eagle'.

The viral video has received over 4,000 likes on social media. Users on social media expressed their gratitude to the man for assisting the eagle.

"Thanks to these people for caring," Jesus said "Whosoever you give drink or care or service you give to me ... love one another as I love you", several comments like these were praising the man as how he helped the eagle. In the comments section, several other individuals also left heart emojis.











