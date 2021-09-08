Watch The Trending Video Of A Coimbatore Woman Gently Using Soft Words And Requesting The Cobra To Leave Her House

A trending video of a woman stroking a little cobra that had found its way into her housing compound has gained attention. The woman was observed softly encouraging the snake to leave her home. Her kind tone is reminiscent of how one would speak to a toddler.



The woman can be seen using just a stick to move the cobra that already had entered the building. Rather than panicking, she gently motioned it to exit the fence. She even promised to return back to it later and will offer milk to the snake. The snake was also seen crawling outside the house in the trending video. For its own protection, the woman continued to persuade it with sweet words and even urged that it not return to the house and avoid additional human contact.









The major reason for the video getting attention was the woman who was seen using kind words to lure a little snake out of her home from Coimbatore where the scene of the incident took place.



However, the female's kind motherly act toward the snake has received a lot of attention and has done the rounds on numerous social media sites. Several people had loved the way she is treating the snake despite the fact that it is harmful, she is not trying to harm the animal with her any of the action. After the video got circulated the video got circulated and loved by the netizens.