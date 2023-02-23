Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Blaming PM Modi After Reaching Wrong Terminal

A trending video of a social media user criticising airline Akasa Air from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while simultaneously mentioning PM Modi, Vishwaguru, and the G-20 became viral for a number of reasons.



Ujjawal Trivedi, the man, claimed in his video that he would be flying from the international airport to Bangalore after travelling from Mumbai. He was informed that it would be coming from the domestic terminal when he got there on Wednesday morning. He described how difficult it was for him in the morning in his video, but only because the terminal name was not printed on the 'ticket' he displayed to the camera. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Twitter users quickly scanned the flight number and other information to discover that the boarding pass and ticket made clear that the passenger's departure was from the T1 terminal.

According to the screenshot he shown in the video, his flight originated from an international airport. In that screenshot, no terminal number could be observed. Others made fun of him in the meantime because in his video of complaint, he even included PM Modi and the G-20.

Meanwhile, many social media users joked that he should have just googled his flight number to find the terminal while making fun of his outburst video. As this was going on, the individual released a second video in which he said both GoIbibo and Akasa Air had admitted their errors.