Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Getting Instant karma After Hitting Bull

A bull is charging towards a gathering of people on a crowded road in a trending video that has gone popular on social media. Unprovoked, one of the men in the group strikes the bull on its back, forcing it to accelerate and drag a long rope behind it. The man then learns a valuable lesson after getting his foot entangled in the rope.



The user "GaurangBhardwa1" posted the video to Twitter along with the caption "Instant karma." Almost 58k people have seen and liked the video. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Meanwhile, many spiritual and philosophical traditions use the idea of karma. It is frequently linked to the belief that decisions one does now will have an impact on future lives.

