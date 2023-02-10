Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Patting Deer's Head

A hunter who had levelled a gun to shoot a deer changed his mind and began coaxing the wild animal. On social media, a trending video of a guy tapping a deer's head at the end has gone viral.

The man can be seen aiming at the deer travelling beside a forested area in the video, which was posted by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. Hwre is the video, have a look at it:

The hunters hunting mindset was hunted…



The deer he wanted to shoot, approached him, for reasons difficult to fathom. And then the hunter quickly realised that it is much satisfying to pet the animal than shooting it 💕



🎥 airsoftonly2 pic.twitter.com/pgGSRjnkbv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 9, 2023

Surprisingly, the deer approaches the man and stares at him rather than running away in terror. The man laughs and pats the deer on the head after being touched by its thoughtful gesture.



The video clip has received more than 9,000 views on Twitter since it was posted on Wednesday. Online users were moved by the deer's behaviour and expressed sympathy for the animal.