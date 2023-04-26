Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Working On Laptop While Watching Movie In Theatre

A man is seen using his laptop while sitting in a cinema in a trending video that has gone popular on social media. According to the video, it was shot in a Bangalore theatre.

Meanwhile, the change in our lives were confined to the four walls once the covid spread over the world. However, a new method of working from home was introduced to us during that time. Additionally, the famous term of 'work from home' was introduced during that time.Since then, we've seen many images and videos of individuals working in some of the most unusual settings, including wedding mandaps.

