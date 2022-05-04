Watch The Trending Video Of A Mother Saving His Child From Getting Drowned

A trending video currently circulating on internet witnessed a mother is being praised for rescuing her son mid-plunge and sparing him from drowning in a pool. The video posted on Twitter was showing an inquisitive child standing at the pool's edge taking a dive. Within seconds, the out-of-sight mother leaps in and saves him from drowning with an incredible one-handed catch.



The "mother of the year" can be seen clutching her son's t-shirt as he climbs back up to the decking. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The trending video has gone viral since it was first uploaded and have been over 477,000 views and thousands of likes on the video. Several users commented after watching the video, some internet users praised the woman as a "super mom," while others posted similar stories about how mom's reflexes saved the day.



Several times, it is proved that the mother's save their children, no matter how. They are always present for their children to save them from any kind of problems.