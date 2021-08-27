Watch The Trending Video Of A Parrot Flying Away Along With Phone

A trending video grabbed the attention of the netizens while watching the video that features a parrot along with a phone and after watching the trending video, people may agree to the fact that the internet is a paradise for weird and mind-boggling information.



Fred Schultz, a Twitter user, posted the hilarious viral video, which has already received over 4 lakh views. It has elicited a variety of responses from online users.



A trending video showing a parrot grabbing a person's phone and flying away with it as quickly as it could is making the rounds on the internet. The rest of the storey unfolded in a fairly lovely way.

Parrot takes the phone on a fantastic trip. 😳🤯😂🦜 pic.twitter.com/Yjt9IGc124 — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) August 24, 2021

A person can be seen rushing following a parrot that flew away with his phone in its claws in the footage. The bird ended up recording a panoramic image of the entire neighbourhood for about a minute as the movie progressed. Everything, including the houses, rooftops, and roadways, was photographed. It came to a halt on a balcony railing for a brief while before flying away when it heard people calling out.While the bird was sitting a top a car at the end of the video.