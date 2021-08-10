Watch The Trending Video Of A Startling Display, Featuring Bull Moose Rushes At A Man

A trending video featuring abull moose rushed at a man when he was photographing the animal from a short distance over the weekend, and it was nothing short of a terrifying experience for him. Colorado Parks and Wildlife in the United States captured the incident on camera and uploaded a video of it on Twitter.



The trending video recievedover 34,000 views, and prompted social media users to offer several feedbacks and their their thoughts and ideas in the comments area.

The bull moose was photographed eating leaves from a tree in Clear Creek County, Colorado. Meanwhile, the man noticed a bull moose and began filming it with his camera. The bull moose rushed at the man after only a few seconds as he attempted to flee.

This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you.



It is from Clear Creek County. The individual just by chance came upon the bull walking along a willow bottom heading towards a lake. pic.twitter.com/Z2usuHpPit — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 8, 2021

The caption explained that the videoshows what happens when you go too near to a bull moose and just how fast they choose to attack. It's from the county of Clear Creek. By coincidence, the guy came into the bull wandering along a willow bottom on his way to a lake.



While in an separate tweet the Colorado Parks & Wildlife noted that fortunately, it did not sustain any serious injuries and no one was hurt. The moose attacked this person because he managed to hide behind a tree.

This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you.



It is from Clear Creek County. The individual just by chance came upon the bull walking along a willow bottom heading towards a lake. pic.twitter.com/Z2usuHpPit — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 8, 2021

Within a short span of time, several users had given their opinions in the comment section.

This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you.



It is from Clear Creek County. The individual just by chance came upon the bull walking along a willow bottom heading towards a lake. pic.twitter.com/Z2usuHpPit — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 8, 2021





This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you.



It is from Clear Creek County. The individual just by chance came upon the bull walking along a willow bottom heading towards a lake. pic.twitter.com/Z2usuHpPit — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 8, 2021





This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you.



It is from Clear Creek County. The individual just by chance came upon the bull walking along a willow bottom heading towards a lake. pic.twitter.com/Z2usuHpPit — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 8, 2021





This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you.



It is from Clear Creek County. The individual just by chance came upon the bull walking along a willow bottom heading towards a lake. pic.twitter.com/Z2usuHpPit — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 8, 2021







