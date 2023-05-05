Watch The Trending Video Of A Swiggy Delivery Agent Wholeheartedly Supporting RCB

The Indian Premier League is currently taking place, and fans are demonstrating their unshakable support for their favourite clubs and individuals. In the middle of all of this, a Swiggy delivery man has emerged as one of the team's biggest supporter when a trending video of his motorbike wrapped in stickers of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers went viral.



The delivery man can be seen in the video praising AB de Villiers and lamenting how much he is missed throughout this campaign. Wearing his Swiggy uniform, he also professes his unwavering loyalty to Virat Kohli. The video has received more than 6800 likes and over 232k views since it was posted to Twitter.

Probably the biggest RCB fan ❤ pic.twitter.com/cqVc6jSE64 — Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) May 2, 2023

The delivery executive is shown in the film riding a red bike that is covered in stickers of AB de Villiers and former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, as well as RCB supporters' catchphrases like "Ee Sala Cup Namde." On the side mirror, the team flag was also prominently displayed.

