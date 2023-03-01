Watch The Trending Video Of A Woman Falling Into Drain During Taking Pictures Of Bride And Groom

A trending video of a woman was captured when she was trying to take a photo of the bride and groom, unintentionally slid backwards and into a drain. It was clear from the video that it was not a desi wedding, despite the fact that the location of the shooting is unknown.

The woman can be seen recording the bride and groom on her phone in the Instagram video. But eventually, she unintentionally steps backward and tumbles down the drain. She was quickly pulled out of the murky water by the folks in the area. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Almost 10.5 million people have watched the video. The woman sliding into the drain startled bystanders. Many people criticised her for not being more cautious while photographing the pair. Others said that the woman was undoubtedly terribly embarrassed by the fall.