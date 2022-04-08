Watch The Trending Video Of A Youth From Noida Who Dreams Of Winning Grammy
A trending video witnessed a young Indian guy from Noida who has set his sights on the goal like achieving various prestigious awards including Grammy . Samanyu Singh, a 14-year-old who enjoys experimenting with Indo-pop music and is interested in western music, hopes of one day topping the American and European music charts and earning a Grammy.
Samanyu, yet in his adolescence, aspires to disseminate the magic of art not only in India but also over the world. He has already taken some minor moves in that direction, despite his lofty intentions. Samanyu gave a performance in front of India's President, Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Padma Bhushan and Oscar winner AR Rahman, legendary singer Usha Uthup, and actor Siddharth Malhotra, to name a few, have all praised and promoted his music.
Samanyu has already come up with a few ideas. He composes original music and crafts lyrics for his songs. Samanyu appears to have already taken the first step, as the saying exist like dream big to achieve big. Here is the trending video, have a look at it: