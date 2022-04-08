Watch The Trending Video Of A Youth From Noida Who Dreams Of Winning Grammy

A trending video witnessed a young Indian guy from Noida who has set his sights on the goal like achieving various prestigious awards including Grammy . Samanyu Singh, a 14-year-old who enjoys experimenting with Indo-pop music and is interested in western music, hopes of one day topping the American and European music charts and earning a Grammy.

Samanyu, yet in his adolescence, aspires to disseminate the magic of art not only in India but also over the world. He has already taken some minor moves in that direction, despite his lofty intentions. Samanyu gave a performance in front of India's President, Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Padma Bhushan and Oscar winner AR Rahman, legendary singer Usha Uthup, and actor Siddharth Malhotra, to name a few, have all praised and promoted his music.

Samanyu has already come up with a few ideas. He composes original music and crafts lyrics for his songs. Samanyu appears to have already taken the first step, as the saying exist like dream big to achieve big. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

@SidMalhotra My son Samanyu is your big fan,here he is playing Tum hi aana from your movie Marjaavaan pic.twitter.com/YVubgrfXsx — Kumar samresh (@KsamreshRB) July 12, 2020

Samanyu, who aims to build a name for himself through music, began singing western vocals and playing guitar at the age of eight. He began by competing in school competitions and performing for stage shows at festivals and small gatherings hosted by his housing community. The audience's response instilled confidence in him, and he began serious music training.

However, his dream is to perform at London's Wembley Stadium and New York's Madison Square Garden.