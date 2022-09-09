Watch The Trending Video Of Bear Scratching Its Back On A Pole

Social media is full of articles that can make your day better. Videos showing wild animals having fun or going about their daily activities in the wild are widely posted on social media. They also grow popular with the audience. Similarly, one of the trending videos depicts a bear rubbing its back against a pole.

The caption, which was posted by Buitengebieden on Twitter on Wednesday mentioned about the "Good Scratch." The footage seems to have been taken at a wildlife refuge.

Over 3.1 million people have watched the trending video, and it has gotten over 1.3 lakh likes. The post has received over 22,000 retweets from people. Twitter users flocked to the post's comment section to express their joy at the bear's upbeat attitude. Here is the video, have a look at it:

A bear is seen sitting beneath a post at the start of the 25-second film. It quickly rises up and begins rubbing its back against the pole. The bear appears to be dancing and having fun while scratching in this cute antic.



Meanwhile, in July, a video of a bear that was astonished to see himself in the mirror went viral online. The bear noticed the mirror as it passed by because it appeared to have been set up on a pole in the woods. The animal was startled when it noticed its own reflection. More than 14,000 up votes and hundreds of comments were collected by it.