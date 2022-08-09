Watch The Trending Video Of Bride And Groom Getting Into Intense Fight On Big Day

Every country's wedding customs have their own distinctive ceremonies. A trending video witnessed one of these rituals from Nepal has just gone viral online. The video posted on Instagram demonstrates how a bride and groom got into a heated argument while having their wedding ceremony. The couple, dressed in traditional wedding garb, are seen in the opening scene of the brief video sitting at the mandap. Later, as they started their ritualistic feeding process, the couple ended up pushing and tugging each other.



The trending video has received more than 70,000 likes on social media. Here is the video, have a look at it:



The trending video witnessed a groom is seen grinning at the end of the video as the wife tries to serve him first. The couple's surroundings may be seen attempting to break up any potential fights that might arise. Viewers' reactions have been conflicted. Some found it funny whereas some are arguing that they had forgotten the culture and manners.



However, speaking of wedding customs, a man and woman were wed last month 30 years after they passed away. It was a component of a custom known as "Pretha Kalyanam," or "marriage of the dead." The custom is carried out for people who passed away during birth and is practised in some regions of Kerala and Karnataka. The locals there think that doing this honours their spirits.