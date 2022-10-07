Watch The Trending Video Of Father-Son Duo Pilots Flying Together

A trending video published online by a pilot detailing his time with his father in the aircraft has gone viral. Erik Lake can be seen thoughtfully addressing the camera in the Instagram video with the caption. The caption explained that when dad becomes your boss at work for the day.



He tilts the camera in the direction of his father, who appears to be concentrating on getting ready for the trip. The father sees the camera and smiles. Erik can also be seen grinning in the following picture. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The younger Mr. Lake, who previously appeared in the American television series Married At First Sight, acknowledged in the caption of the video that he had to perform well while "pops is the boss." After working for Delta Airlines for three years, he stated in another post that he was now flying with his father as a pilot. Erik's father, Tom Lake, was an instructor on the same plane that he was meant to be training on when he was employed by the business nearly five years ago.



As a result, they took off together on Lake's debut flight. Since then, they've taken more than ten flights together.