Watch The Trending Video Of Grandfather's Reaction After Knowing Her Granddaughter's Achievement

A trending video witnesses a grandfather who was captured on camera was overjoyed to learn that his granddaughter is now a lawyer. Any parent's ambition is to see their children succeed in life, and this elderly father was no exception. Nearly 2,000 people have watched the video since Goodnews Movement posted it on Twitter.



In the trending video , the young girl hands her grandfather a small box, and he immediately begins to unpack it. He removes items one by one, oblivious of what his granddaughter is about to tell him. She also inserted her freshly printed business card into the container. He nearly broke down in tears when he saw it. He started crying because he was so thrilled for her. Here is the video, have a look at it:





GRANDPA'S REACTION TO FINDING OUT HIS GRANDDAUGHTER IS NOW A LAWYER.



Granddaughter puts her brand new buisness cards in a box and surprises her grandpa with the news. He keeps on repeating "how wonderful".



The rest of his reaction is everything...bust out the tissues.😭❤️👴🏼❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/fqAhZM0lyb — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMoveme3) October 11, 2022





Furthermore, his granddaughter then gave him a hearty hug. The man simply continued staring at the cards since he was at a loss for how to display his joy. Granddaughter surprised her grandfather by placing her freshly printed business cards in a box.