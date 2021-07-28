Watch The Trending Video Of 'Junior Mirabai Chanu,' Becoming An Inspiration

A trending video of a young girl attempting to recreate Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu's winning moment has gone viral.



The video depicts a young girl training weights while Chanu's event from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics plays on a television screen in the background.

Junior @mirabai_chanu this s called the inspiration pic.twitter.com/GKZjQLHhtQ — sathish sivalingam weightlifter (@imsathisholy) July 26, 2021

The video, which was uploaded on Twitter by Sathish Sivalingam, a former Commonwealth Games gold winner in weightlifting, has circulated within a short span of time and got viral. The video has been rooting for the tiny star as well. Users felt in love with the adorable youngster.



Mirabai Chanu's reaction to the video will undoubtedly make everyone smile. She re-shared the video and accompanied the video with a caption expressing her love for the cute video.

The video was captioned as the, 'Junior mirabai chanu,' who is considered the real inspiration.

The video has received 1.1 million views and a number of positive comments. While some people hoped the girl was on the other side of the screen, others praised her for her bravery and passion. Rex Chapman, a former basketball player, also commented on the video.

Junior @mirabai_chanu this s called the inspiration pic.twitter.com/GKZjQLHhtQ — sathish sivalingam weightlifter (@imsathisholy) July 26, 2021



