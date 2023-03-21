Watch The Trending Video Of Little Girl Hitting Perfect Shots In Nets

A trending video of a promising young girl's incredible batting talent recently appeared on the internet, and it will undoubtedly motivate the Women in Blue at a time when the Indian women's team is struggling to compete with some formidable sides like Australia and England.



According to reports, Dr. Gill's Twitter post featuring a video has gone viral. The small hitter can be seen in the video making a variety of spectacular shots with lightning-quick bat speed. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The young cricketer has a wonderful stance, exudes poise, moves with great footwork and body movement, and smashes every ball that is sent his way with elan. She is probably using every shot described in the cricket instruction textbook.



Several people have liked and commented on the video. Meanwhile, a netizen compared the little girl to MS Dhoni's daughter in response to the former India captain and wicket-keeper batsman's flawless helicopter shot.