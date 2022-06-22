Watch The Trending Video Of Man Fighting Off Crocodile With Frying Pan To Save Himself

This insanely trending video serves as the best illustration of how frightening crocodiles can be. In a scary occurrence that occurred in Darwin, Australia's Northern Territory, a man used a frying pan to repel a crocodile. You did read that correctly. We are not joking when we say that Kai Hansen used a pan to save himself.

After being posted online, the trending video received over 2 million views. The video elicited a wide range of responses from internet users, who posted their opinions in the comments section.

Airborne Solutions Helicopter Tours shared the trending video on Facebook. The crocodile is beaten on the head with a frying pan by the tavern owner Kai in the brief video. Hansen used the common object to save himself as the reptile advanced toward him with open jaws. Later, the croc may be seen scuttling into the wild. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The caption of the post explained that the King Kai and Goat Island are not your typical bars, nor is the establishment. What he'll offer up next is simply unpredictable.

