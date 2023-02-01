Watch The Trending Video Of Robots Making And Serving Food In McDonald's In Texas

In Texas, a McDonald's inaugurated a fully automated location last year where food is prepared and served by robots. Now, a social media influencer paid a visit to the store and recorded the trending video sharing his experience. The video is becoming popular online and has generated a range of responses.



In the video, the influencer can be seen exploring the little, entirely independent store. He demonstrates the robotic outlet's overall operation. Before showing how the item is delivered by a robot, he starts by selecting his order using an app. The order is delivered to the window automatically while the outlet operates as a drive-through. The process is not being carried out by anyone. Here is the video, have a look at it:

A first-of-its-kind McDonald's has opened in White Settlement, TX, a suburb of Ft. Worth. The location is almost entirely automated, with machines handling every aspect of the consumer experience — including the drive-thru window.



(via @kaansanity) pic.twitter.com/kecMQZiAfL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 29, 2023

Twitter users voiced their opinions as soon as the video gained popularity online. Internet users were vociferous in their criticism of the innovation of totally automated retailers. They emphasised how many individuals will lose their jobs as a result. This video shows that every industry is seeing technological progress, and when we look in on it from the outside, we just see expansion.

