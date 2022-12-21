Watch The Trending Video Of School-Going Daughter Taking Care Of Visually-Impaired Parents

A trending video that has gained popularity on social media witnesses the daughter who is taking care for her parents who have disabilities. The touching video shows the daughter caring for her blind parents while they are at a restaurant in Mumbai's Mira Road neighbourhood.



The video has left online users in tears and is certain to make viewers feel appreciative for the things in their lives. Mith Indulkar, an Instagram content creator, posted the video along with the caption "Beti ho toh aisi," which roughly translates to "a daughter should be like this." The video has received more than 7.7 million views and nearly 7,000 comments since it was posted. Here is the video, have a look at it:





The family of three is seen eating some snacks in the viral video while the parents are sitting at a restaurant. By placing some nibbles on their plates, the daughter assists the parents. The girl puts her large school bag on her back as she walks her parents out of the restaurant and onto the road while holding their hands. This little kid taught us so much.

A week ago, the video was released and is still circulating. These figures are just rising as the reel keeps gaining popularity on various social networking sites.