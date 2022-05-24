Watch The Trending Video Of Six People Riding One Scooter

A trending video witnessed six individuals riding a scooter in Mumbai captures a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, with one of them sitting on the shoulder of the last rider which actually looks like allowing that to sink in.

The vehicle appears to be a Honda Activa on which a boy wearing a black kurta was spotted sitting on the shoulder of a pillion rider. As a result, total people counted are six people who are said to be riding. The trending video was shot from inside a car near Andheri West's Star Bazaar. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Heights of Fukra Panti 6 people on one scooter @CPMumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp pic.twitter.com/ovy6NlXw7l — Ramandeep Singh Hora (@HoraRamandeep) May 22, 2022

The trending video was later reshared by an account called Roads of Mumbai, which informed Mumbai Traffic Police of the exact site of the incident, which was Link Road in Andheri West. Furthermore, MTP said they had asked the DN Nagar Traffic Division to look into it in response to their tweet.

However, it is unclear whether the video's traffic violators have been prosecuted. The trending video further make us remember that in India, only a driver and a pillion rider are permitted to ride a two-wheeler, with a maximum seating capacity of two. However, we've seen three individuals ride one virtually every day. Four riders are uncommon, and five people may catch a ride like opportunistic frogs on an alligator in a swamp on exceptionally rare instances.