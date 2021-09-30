Watch The Trending Video Of US Self-Defence Instructor Showing How To Punch With Fake Nails

Self-defense is incredibly vital, and everyone should be familiar with self-defense techniques. Nowadays, self-defense lessons are extremely popular, and they include activities that demonstrate how to defend oneself in the event of a threat.



Furthermore, there are some incredibly instructional movies available on the internet, and there is one such trending video that might be extremely beneficial in learning the art of self-defense. In the trending video, a self-defense instructor from the United States named Robin demonstrated how to land a hard punch while wearing false nails or acrylics.

The trending video has over 4 lakh views since it was uploaded. Netizens praised the instructor's efforts and expressed gratitude for the video he created.

Fake nails, often known as acrylics, are increasingly popular these days, particularly among ladies who enjoy experimenting with different colours and styles of nails. They are quite popular and come in a variety of hues, sizes, and styles.









The movie demonstrated how to punch to protect oneself while wearing acrylics, which is pretty useful. Robin demonstrated how to use long nails for self-defense in a variety of situations.







