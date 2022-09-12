Watch The Trending Video Of 'Woman Under Influence Of Drug'

Punjab is still plagued by drug addiction as recently a trending video of a young woman purportedly under the influence of illegal drugs went viral on social media and the Bhagwant Mann-led state administration came under heavy fire. According to sources, the video was recorded in the Maqboolpura neighbourhood, which is part of the Amritsar East constituency and is represented by AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur. The Maqboolpura region is notorious for having a high concentration of drug addicts.

The young woman is seen on the trending video attempting to stand up while intoxicated. On camera, a local claimed that the woman had injected herself with narcotics.

The state of young woman was shocking. Although she tries to walk, her health is so severe that she is unable to even take a step. A man who was filming the video discussed the depressing status of the area, which is known for drug addiction and has a large population of addicts. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Arvind Kejriwal (Super CM) & Bhagwant Mann (titular CM) had promised to make Punjab "nasha mukt" in 1 week.



Due to drug overdose this girl is unable to stand on her feet properly in Maqboolpura,Punjab



From Delhi to Punjab-Kejriwal & AAP allowed Nasha & Sharab to flourish pic.twitter.com/JOq3hU3uN0 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 12, 2022

After the video went viral, Shehzaad Poonawalla of the BJP attacked the AAP. He explained that due to drug overdose, this girl is unable to stand on her feet correctly. He mentioned that Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann had pledged to make Punjab "nasha mukt" in 1 week. He further said that AAP MLAs have been obstructing action on drug mafia. In Delhi, AAP granted the Sharab Mafia full reign. Punjab Police is being used to settle personal scores on behalf of Kejriwal instead of cracking down on radical elements & Drugs mafia.



Meanwhile, Maqboolpura has previously recorded numerous occurrences involving drug misuse, and the local police force has organised numerous initiatives to combat addiction.