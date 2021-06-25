With This Year's Rokerthon Festivities, Al Roker Has Set A New Guiness World Record

On Monday, Al set a new Guinness World Record for the most persons engaging in an online weather reporting video relay, with 63 meteorologists taking part.

NBC meteorologists from throughout the country reported a weather forecast from their local area throughout all four hours of the TODAY show as part of the celebrations for the Summer Solstice.

Georgia, Louisiana, Hawaii, and even Alaska were included among the states with reports.

Al passed the Rokerthon beach ball, which became a continuous volley among all reporters, after kicking off the commencement of Rokerthon by announcing the record attempt.

The first report began with NBC affiliate WFLA meteorologist Rebecca Barry giving the weather forecast for Clearwater Beach, Florida, early Monday morning.

Al was on his way to the beautiful coast of New Jersey, provided a live weather report from the beach town of Long Branch.





The results are in… @alroker and the #Rokerthon team won the @GWR title for Most People in an Online Weather Reporting Relay! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OLd8LzytkN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2021

Adjudicator Brittany Dunn, who was present with Al to verify all formal procedures were followed, delivered the final record-breaking results on the beaches of Long Branch.

One of the most significant elements in the standards is that no more than a 60-second break should occur between each relay participant.

Al Roker was formally awarded with his Guinness World Records plaque and eco-friendly confetti when the final number was tallied.

Meanwhile, the pandemic had freezed the whole world but even the pandemic won't discourage him from achieving his annual title last year. In fact, with 69 cooks from throughout the country and a few from outside participating in an online sandwich creating relay to commemorate Rokerthon in a safe yet interactive way, he set a virtual record for the most persons participating in an online sandwich making relay.