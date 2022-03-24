Woman Building A profitable Business By Utilising Breast Milk To Make Jewellery

Safiyya and Adam Riyadh own Magenta Flowers, an award-winning firm that turns special occasion flowers into priceless keepsakes. Breast milk is proven to be a profitable business.



Magenta Flowers has completed almost 4,000 orders since its inception in 2019. However, the company recently ventured into uncharted territory by expanding into breast milk jewellery, and is expected to generate Rs 15 crore in revenue by 2023.



The market for breast milk jewellery has been increasing, and Magenta Flowers is hoping to capitalise on this trend. Breastfeeding mothers all over the world are interested in preserving their experience in beautiful stones manufactured from the liquid.

Safiyya, a mother of three, understands how challenging breastfeeding can be and the urge mothers have to continue on that path. She explained that she felt like breast milk and, in some situations, breastfeeding in public, are so stigmatised that it's almost like a hidden gem for her.

She continued that it created a sentimental relationship between mothers and their babies and celebrates that valued bond.

It required a lot of research for Magenta Flowers to come up with a recipe for conserving breast milk as a wearable keepsake while also guaranteeing that the colour of the breast milk was preserved.

Safiyya eventually came up with a technical solution that involved drying the liquid and mixing it with a high-quality non-yellowing epoxy to keep the jewellery pristine for years.

Safiyya said that the jewellery is a means to preserve and honour both the pleasant and challenging portions of the breastfeeding experience, allowing moms to proudly show their journey. However, breast milk necklaces, earrings, charms, and rings are handcrafted by Magenta Flowers.