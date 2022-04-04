Woman From Koraga Community Will Become The First To Recieve PhD

A sociology assistant professor, Sabitha Korega at Mangalore University, would be the first woman from the Koraga community to receive a Ph.D. Sabitha's doctoral thesis title was 'Evaluation of Karnataka State's Tribal Development Policies and Programs - A Situational Analysis.' Jogan Shankar, a former sociology professor at the university, assisted them.

The two tribal communities in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts include Koraga tribe and the Malekudiya tribe which were the subjects of this thesis, reported The Logical Indian.

Sabitha, a native of Gundmi village in Udupi, had to battle hard to achieve her goal of acquiring an education. She said that she originally refrained from identifying myself as Koraga, as did my other group members, for fear of being shunned. However, because my studies have landed me in a fantastic position, she also specially mentioned that she is proud of her community identity.

Sabitha and her younger brother, a graphic designer with a diploma, were raised by their grandmother after their parents died while they were children.

She vividly remember that her friends shunned them being forced to sit on the floor as a Koraga student in primary school. Since they engaged in Ajalu and their parents did unpleasant jobs like cleaning sewage lines.

Due to the circumstances, she was forced to quit studies after Class 10 for two years. Sabitha aspires to help individuals of her community who are enrolled in different courses. She stated that in their neighbourhood, about 160 people are pursuing higher education, even PhDs.

As per her, the Koraga community in Dakshina Kannada has 4,858 members, 11,140 in Udupi, and a small number in Kasaragod and Shivamogga.