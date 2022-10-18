Ingar Valentyn has set one of the best examples of humanity. Ingar Valentyn has achieved the Guinness World Record for the most cups of tea made in one hour. The journey to achieve this record was not easy.



Beginning on December 31, 2018, while people all over the world were getting ready to ring in the new year, the residents of Wupperthal, South Africa, were unable to celebrate.

On that day, a wildfire tore through the mountain community, wreaking havoc and destroying everything in its path. Over 200 people were left homeless since only a few structures remained. Ingar Valentyn was one among those who had their homes destroyed. The fire not only destroyed Ingar's childhood home but also all of Wupperthal's guest homes, which she oversaw as part of her duties at the tourism office.

After almost four years, Wupperthal has recovered. Ingar wanted to break the record for the most cups of tea poured in an hour in an effort to promote tourism and honour the tenacity of her village. She decided to prepare rooibos tea, a red herbal beverage made from the leaves of the South African shrub Aspalathus linearis. The origin of rooibos tea is widely known to be Wupperthal.

Ingar has one hour to make at least 150 cups of tea in order to break the record. She was consuming rooibos in the original, vanilla, and strawberry flavours. Ingar had a definite plan in mind before he started the record attempt, and he carried it out perfectly.

She filled each kettle with four teabags, yielding four cups of tea. Each teabag required to steep for at least two minutes in order to be considered authentic rooibos tea. Ingar swiftly moved on to the next batch after pouring the first three teapots and adding the teabags to maximum efficiency.

An eager group of tea drinkers, made up of local students and community members, helped Ingar comply with this requirement.

Before each cup was served, official adjudicator Sofia Greenacre checked it to make sure it was filled to the required minimum of 142 ml (5 oz). As a skilled tea maker, Ingar got things going quickly and kept it up. She finished pouring 92 drinks in about twenty minutes.

However, she quickly realised that she was running low on clean cups. Once more helping Ingar, the local students washed all the tea cups they had consumed!

Ingar was sure she had broken the record as the hour came to an end. I believe I've completed 170, she said. But as it turned out, Ingar had prepared 249 cups of tea in total—more than four each minute—far exceeding her projection. Only one cup was eliminated since it wasn't completely full.