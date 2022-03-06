Youtuber Holds New Guinness World Record For Having 268 Hours Of Livestream

Hassan Suleiman also called as AboFlah of Youtube started "The World's Coolest Winter," a livestream initiative to raise humanitarian aid for over 100,000 refugees. During his livestream, the Youtuber set two astonishing Guinness World records. It includes268 hours, 14 minutes, and 20 seconds is the longest live stream video and698,000 people watched a charity contribution live feed on YouTube.



The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (UAE) created his incentive, which raised a record $11 million USD.

It all started when AboFlah wanted to confine himself in a glass box and stream the entire event until he raised $10 million dollars. The funds were utilised to help refugees and families in requirement in Africa and the Arab world by providing food, winter clothing, blankets, beds, and other essential items to assist displaced men, women, and children in preparing for the harsh winter circumstances.

The box was at Burj Park, near the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. He was live-streaming the entire event to his millions of YouTube viewers. Following the 12 days, he was able to collect more than 150,000 donations from people in dozens of countries across the world.

The aid was provided via the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the campaign was also in collaboration with Galaxy Racer.

AboFlah walked out to a crowd waiting for him to exit the box, vowing not to move until his goal of collecting $10 million was met.

In the midst of the emotional applause and flashlights, AboFlah was presented with two Guinness World Records certifications by an official adjudicator on location in a night that will be remembered forever.

Meanwhile, AboFlah is no stranger to livestreaming inventive charitable donations. He managed to run three charity gifts in four months, the most recent being the largest.