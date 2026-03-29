A stylish yet frustrating psychological horror

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen sets out to be an unsettling psychological horror but ends up as an exhausting slow-burn that struggles to justify its own buildup. Despite an intriguing premise and a strong central performance by Camila Morrone, the series never quite delivers the impact it promises.

The story follows Rachel, who travels with her fiancé Nicky, played by Adam DiMarco, to his family estate for their wedding. What begins as a romantic prelude quickly turns into a series of bizarre and unsettling events. However, instead of escalating tension effectively, the narrative keeps circling the same beats, creating a sense of repetition rather than progression.

The series leans heavily on atmosphere—dim lighting, eerie silences, and a looming sense of dread—but this stylistic approach becomes its biggest weakness. Scenes stretch longer than necessary, and the suspense feels artificially prolonged. While the setting and eerie folklore elements are intriguing, they remain underdeveloped, leaving viewers with more questions than satisfying answers.

Rachel’s psychological unraveling is at the heart of the story, but even that becomes frustrating due to the lack of narrative clarity. The show constantly teases revelations but delays them to the point where the payoff feels underwhelming. Characters, especially Nicky, remain vague and underwritten, making it difficult to stay emotionally invested.

While Morrone delivers a convincing performance, carrying much of the emotional weight, the writing doesn’t support her efforts. The climax, despite its dark promise, arrives abruptly and lacks the emotional or narrative punch expected after such a prolonged buildup.

In the end, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is a case of style over substance—a haunting idea stretched too thin, resulting in a slow, repetitive, and ultimately unsatisfying viewing experience.