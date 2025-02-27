Aashram 3 Part 2: OTT Release Date, Plot, Cast, and What to Expect

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is releasing soon, bringing more twists and drama. The trailer reveals the release date and gives a sneak peek into the exciting plot. Fans are eager to see whether Baba Nirala will keep his power or if his empire will fall apart. Here’s everything you need to know about Aashram Season 3 Part 2, including its release date, plot, cast, and where to watch it.

The trailer hints at more intense drama in Aashram Season 3 Part 2. The power struggle between Baba Nirala, Pammi, and Bhopa Swami will escalate, leading to a fight for control. Expect betrayal, deception, and tense rivalries. The key question is whether Baba Nirala can hold onto his power or if Bhopa Swami will take over.

Aashram 3 Part 2: OTT Release Date and Platform

Mark February 27 on your calendar as Aashram Season 3 Part 2 will premiere on MX Player, and you can stream it for free.

Cast

The season stars Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhury, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumar, Sachin ShroffAnurita Jha, and Rajeev Siddhartha.