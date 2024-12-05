Amaran Set to Release on Netflix on This Date

Amaran has broken multiple box office records. It is now the second-highest Tamil grosser of 2024, after Vijay's Greatest of All Times (GOAT).

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated ₹330 crore worldwide. In India, it grossed ₹250.9 crore, with ₹166.9 crore (net). The film also earned ₹79.1 crore from overseas markets.

Due to its massive success, movie lovers are eagerly awaiting Amaran's OTT release.

When and Where to Watch Amaran on OTT?

The biographical action film, based on the life of Indian Army Major Mukund Varadarajan, will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Thursday, December 5.

Amaran's OTT Release on Netflix

Netflix is the official OTT release partner for Amaran. Initially, the platform postponed its release due to the overwhelming response the film received in theaters. Reports suggest that Netflix secured the digital rights for ₹60 crore.

About Amaran Movie

Amaran is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. It was produced by Raaj Kamal Films International in collaboration with Sony Pictures Film India. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan, along with Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose, and Bhuvan Arora in key roles.

The movie is inspired by the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. It is adapted from the book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The book includes a segment on Mukund and his wife, Indhu Rebecca. She narrates the story of her husband while traveling to Delhi to receive the Ashoka Chakra, awarded posthumously to Mukund.