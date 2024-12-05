Live
- Samyuktha Breaking Language Barriers to Bridge Indian Cinema
- Huge protest rally in Pebbair town
- Mega parents-teachers meet to be held on Dec 7
- State govt according top priority to BC welfare says Savitha
- Paddy worth ₹2,100 crore procured from farmers
- VMRDA chairperson presents gifts to needy students
- World Soil Day 2024: Importance, History, Messages, and Quotes to Celebrate
- Harley’s India Aims for GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS with 3,000 kg Russian Medovik Honey Cake
- Belt shops rampant in Srikakulam district
- YS Jagan meets YSRCP leaders in Srikakulam to address party issues
Just In
Amaran Set to Release on Netflix on This Date
‘Amaran,’ the record-breaking Tamil film, is set to release on Netflix on in December. Based on the life of Indian Army Major Mukund Varadarajan, the biographical action film stars Sivakarthikeyan and has been a massive hit at the box office. Don't miss it on OTT!
Amaran has broken multiple box office records. It is now the second-highest Tamil grosser of 2024, after Vijay's Greatest of All Times (GOAT).
According to Sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated ₹330 crore worldwide. In India, it grossed ₹250.9 crore, with ₹166.9 crore (net). The film also earned ₹79.1 crore from overseas markets.
Due to its massive success, movie lovers are eagerly awaiting Amaran's OTT release.
When and Where to Watch Amaran on OTT?
The biographical action film, based on the life of Indian Army Major Mukund Varadarajan, will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Thursday, December 5.
Amaran's OTT Release on Netflix
Netflix is the official OTT release partner for Amaran. Initially, the platform postponed its release due to the overwhelming response the film received in theaters. Reports suggest that Netflix secured the digital rights for ₹60 crore.
About Amaran Movie
Amaran is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. It was produced by Raaj Kamal Films International in collaboration with Sony Pictures Film India. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan, along with Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose, and Bhuvan Arora in key roles.
The movie is inspired by the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. It is adapted from the book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The book includes a segment on Mukund and his wife, Indhu Rebecca. She narrates the story of her husband while traveling to Delhi to receive the Ashoka Chakra, awarded posthumously to Mukund.