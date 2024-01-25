Live
Just In
‘Animal’ on OTT: The Ranbir-starrer to make digital debut from this date
The highly anticipated film "Animal," starring Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Tollywood's Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is set to make its OTT debut.
The highly anticipated film "Animal," starring Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Tollywood's Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is set to make its OTT debut. Netflix has officially announced that the blockbuster movie will premiere on January 26, 2024, catering to audiences in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil languages.
The film features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, with an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripthi Dimri, Charu Shankar, Babloo Prithveeraj, Shakti Kapoor, and others playing pivotal roles. Produced jointly by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, "Animal" boasts a musical score composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar.
The OTT release of "Animal" on Netflix marks an exciting development for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the film's drama and star-studded performances from the comfort of their homes. Stay tuned for further updates as the film makes its streaming debut on January 26, 2024.