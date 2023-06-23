Live
- Rythu Sangam to stage ‘Maha Dharna’ on June 30
- Ramakrishna terms YSRCP govt ‘useless’
- Musk's Starlink eyes India but Mukesh Ambani resists
- Sadhus hail TTD for building temples in remote areas
- Mulayam’s statue will be unveiled on July 9
- Warm friendship at 'diamond' dinner
- Development possible only with TDP: Kanna Lakshminarayana
- Awareness rally organised on cleaning of canals
- Delay in hospital projects: LG V K Saxena writes to CM Kejriwal
- Practice To Improve Process:Joint Collector turns tenant farmer!
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya, Akansha and Bebika in Jail
Highlights
Bigg Boss asked housemates to select two fake contestants for Jail Punishment. Majority of the housemates took Akansha and Bebika’s name. Bigg Boss...
Bigg Boss asked housemates to select two fake contestants for Jail Punishment. Majority of the housemates took Akansha and Bebika’s name. Bigg Boss told Falak that she has got a special power and can name one contestant who she wants to send to jail. Falak said that she would want to send Aaliya to Jail. Bigg Boss announced that till another announcement, Aaliya, Bebika, and Akansha will stay in the jail.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS