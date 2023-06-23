  • Menu
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya, Akansha and Bebika in Jail

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya, Akansha and Bebika in Jail
Highlights

Bigg Boss asked housemates to select two fake contestants for Jail Punishment. Majority of the housemates took Akansha and Bebika’s name. Bigg Boss told Falak that she has got a special power and can name one contestant who she wants to send to jail. Falak said that she would want to send Aaliya to Jail. Bigg Boss announced that till another announcement, Aaliya, Bebika, and Akansha will stay in the jail.

