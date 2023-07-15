Live
- Centre of Excellence in Concrete inaugurated
- Plots in Jagananna Smart Towns suitable for middle-class
- 2,832 petitions resolved during ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ drive
- Panchakarla drops enough hints at joining JSP
- Kharif Season: Farmers face hardships as rains play truant
- CM giving top priority to Vizag development: Mayor
- Plans afoot to set up Toy Park in 1,000 acres
- YSRCP govt aims to make women financially independent
- Kanipakam temple chief thanks CM for raising retirement age
- CM committed to welfare of people: MP Avinash
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja loses her cool and snaps at Jiya, calls her 'slow poison'
Mumbai: In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', a fight erupts between housemates Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev. It all...
It all happened after a sponsor task when Pooja was having a conversation with Avinash, where she dragged Jiya and slammed her for her backstabbing methods.
Pooja labeled Jiya a fraud, volatile, and demanding.
Jiya, on the other hand, insulted the filmmaker, prompting Pooja to curse her.
In that task, when Manisha Rani asked Pooja to change her vote for Elvish, then Jiya said: "Aap vote kaise change kar sakti ho."
To which, Pooja taunted her and said: "Jaise aapne captaincy me kia ".
Pooja feels that Jiya has two faces: a whiney girl and an abusive side. And that her relationships always change according to her convenience.
After the facade between her and Pooja, Jiya was talking to Avinash, wondering why Pooja is coming at her. Jiya said "Why Pooja is commenting on my career and family, getting personal. No matter what I say, I get passive-aggressive."
'Bigg Boss OTT 2' airs on Jio Cinema.