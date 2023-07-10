Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan announces No Elimination this week

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, the host of the show, Salman Khan announced that no nomination will take place this week. The contestants who were nominated for elimination were -Falaq Naaz, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani , Bebika Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Sachdev.

Four contestants have been evicted from the show so far, - Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui and Akanksha Puri.

