  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > OTT & Web Series

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan announces No Elimination this week

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan announces No Elimination this week
x
Highlights

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, the host of the show, Salman Khan announced that no nomination will take place this week. The contestants who were...

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, the host of the show, Salman Khan announced that no nomination will take place this week. The contestants who were nominated for elimination were -Falaq Naaz, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani , Bebika Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Sachdev.

Four contestants have been evicted from the show so far, - Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui and Akanksha Puri.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X