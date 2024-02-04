Live
Captain Miller: Dhanush's Latest Film Set to Stream on OTT, set for Feb 9 release
Captain Miller, starring Dhanush, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting February 9th! This action-packed film follows an unlikely revolutionary fighting for freedom in pre-independence India. Catch it in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada! (Hindi version not yet available.)
Exciting news for movie enthusiasts! Dhanush's latest film, Captain Miller, is set to hit Amazon Prime Video on February 9. If you're wondering about the story behind "Captain Miller," this article has all the details you need to know about its release date and where to catch it online.
The movie initially premiered in theaters on January 12 in Tamil and Hindi for Pongal and later on January 25 in Telugu to coincide with Republic Day. Captain Miller received positive feedback at the box office globally, and now it's ready to captivate audiences on Amazon Prime.
In a recent update, Amazon Prime Video officially announced the streaming date on their X account, saying, “What makes a soldier go rogue? The answer lies in Miller’s journey. #CaptainMillerOnPrime, Feb 9.” This gives us a glimpse into the intriguing storyline that awaits viewers.
However, there's a slight twist. The streaming platform clarified that Captain Miller will be available in south Indian languages only, leaving fans curious about the Hindi version. The promotional poster also specifically mentions Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The narrative of Captain Miller unfolds in the pre-independence era, focusing on the life of Analeesan, played by Dhanush, also known as Eesa. An interesting dynamic surfaces within the family as his elder brother, Sengola, actively participates in the Independence Movement while Eesa remains indifferent. A village conflict becomes the turning point for Eesa, leading him to join the British Indian Army for respect. As he earns the title Captain Miller, a heartbreaking incident forces him to confront reality, transforming him into a revolutionary.
Director Arun described the film as a captivating journey set in the 1930s, portraying a man's fight for freedom. He emphasized that Captain Miller is not only engaging but also emotionally charged.
So, mark your calendars for February 9, as Captain Miller makes its way to Amazon Prime Video. Don't miss the chance to witness the compelling tale of Eesa's transformation and his pursuit of freedom. Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster with Dhanush's stellar performance in this historical drama!