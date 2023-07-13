Live
Elvish Yadav & Aashika Bhatiya entered BB house as Wildcard
During the last Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan announced two weeks extension of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Two wildcards actor Aashika Bhatiya and Youtuber Elvish Yadav entered the Bigg Boss house.
Both individuals took to social media to hint at their entry into the reality show. The actor shared a cryptic message on Instagram that stated , "Life is about to change big time! I will be taking a break from social media for a while. See you on the other side. Love Aashika Bhatia".
