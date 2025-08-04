From thrillers to tearjerkers: OTT releases this week offer a buffet of stories

The OTT landscape this week is bursting with engaging content across genres—be it crime thrillers, emotional dramas, political sagas, or fantasy tales. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV, Apple TV+, and Lionsgate Play are rolling out fresh titles and returning favourites that promise hours of gripping entertainment. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what’s releasing from August 4–10, 2025, platform by platform.

Netflix

Wednesday Season 2: Volume 1 – August 6

Jenna Ortega reprises her fan-favourite role as Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy. This season delves deeper into Wednesday’s psychic abilities and introduces terrifying visions, including a premonition of her roommate Enid’s possible death. As secrets from her family’s past resurface, Wednesday must navigate supernatural threats and emotional turmoil, making for a darker, more layered continuation of the hit series.

Oho Enthan Baby – August 8

An emotional romantic drama, Oho Enthan Baby follows Ashwin, a man who loses the love of his life due to emotional detachment. In his grief, he channels his heartbreak into making a film—an unfinished story that mirrors his pain. As the narrative unfolds, he’s faced with a choice: chase his lost love or confront the inner demons that cost him everything.

Stolen: Heist of the Century – August 8

This compelling docuseries unpacks the 2003 Antwerp diamond heist, one of the most sophisticated robberies ever pulled off. Featuring interviews with investigators, journalists, and the alleged mastermind, the series paints a detailed portrait of the so-called “School of Turin” and their baffling ability to bypass security without triggering a single alarm.

Prime Video

Arabia Kadali – August 8

Set against the backdrop of the high seas, Arabia Kadali tells the harrowing story of rival fishing villagers who accidentally enter international waters and are imprisoned abroad. What starts as a survival story evolves into a powerful tale of perseverance and unity. As the villagers fight to return home, questions arise about justice, reconciliation, and redemption.

JioHotstar

The Yogurt Shop Murders – August 4

This gripping true-crime series revisits the chilling 1991 murders in an Austin yogurt shop. Through interviews with law enforcement officials, victims’ families, memory experts, and journalists, the series captures the psychological toll and the long pursuit of justice for one of Texas’ most haunting unsolved crimes.

Love Hurts – August 7

Love Hurts follows Marvin Gable, a real estate agent in Milwaukee whose quiet life is upended when his presumed-dead criminal partner, Rose, returns. Caught in a web of assassins, betrayals, and buried secrets, Marvin is forced to confront the past he thought he had escaped—all while dodging the wrath of criminal overlord Knuckles.

Mickey 17 – August 7

This offbeat sci-fi drama introduces Mickey Barnes, who literally dies for a living. In a dystopian world ruled by authoritarian corporations, Mickey’s cloned existence leads to existential questions about identity, purpose, and rebellion. A unique blend of satire and science fiction, Mickey 17 stands out for its emotional depth and quirky humour.

Salakaar – August 8

Spanning two timelines—1978 and 2025—Salakaar is a political espionage thriller following Adhir, a former covert agent turned National Security Advisor. As dormant enemies resurface and nuclear threats loom, Adhir must reconcile with his shadowy past in Pakistan and protect a fragile present, all while navigating moral ambiguities and personal vendettas.

Sony LIV

Mayasabha: The Rise of Titans – August 7

This political drama is a fictionalised account inspired by real events in Andhra Pradesh politics during the 1990s. It traces the rise and rivalry of two charismatic young leaders, Kakarla Krishnama Naidu and MS Rami Reddy. From betrayal and party politics to emotional family loyalties, Mayasabha promises a gripping, layered narrative full of political intrigue and drama.

ZEE5

Maaman – August 8

A heartwarming yet turbulent domestic drama, Maaman explores the deep bond between Inba and his nephew Laddu. When Laddu’s antics begin to affect Inba’s marriage, he faces a moral and emotional crossroad. Can the familial love that binds them overcome the misunderstandings that threaten to pull them apart?

Apple TV+

Platonic Season 2 – August 6

Season 2 of this quirky comedy follows two middle-aged best friends who reconnect after years apart.

Their rekindled friendship begins to take over their lives in hilarious and heartfelt ways. With witty writing and stellar performances, Platonic continues to explore the trials of aging, relationships, and navigating midlife with humour and heart.

Lionsgate Play

Black Mafia Family Season 4 – August 8

Inspired by the real-life Flenory brothers, this crime drama continues to chronicle the rise of one of America’s most notorious drug empires. As Meech and Terry deal with internal rifts, rival gangs, and federal investigations, their American Dream teeters on collapse. This season shifts focus to Mexico, where life-changing decisions await the brothers amidst a backdrop of betrayal, crime, and loyalty.

From Wednesday’s eerie halls to Mayasabha’s political corridors and Salakaar’s shadowy intelligence ops, the OTT calendar from August 4–10, 2025, delivers content that caters to every kind of viewer. Whether you’re in the mood for true-crime chills, sci-fi mysteries, or emotionally rich dramas, these platforms are set to keep your watchlist full and your screens busy. Happy streaming!