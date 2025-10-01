Idly Kadai OTT Release Date: Dhanush’s Film to Stream on Netflix in November 2025

Dhanush’s new movie Idly Kadai is now showing in theaters. Some people liked it, and some did not. Dhanush did not do much promotion. He hoped people would enjoy the movie on their own.

The good news is, if you don’t want to go to the theater, you can watch it online soon. Netflix has bought the rights to stream it. Idly Kadai will be available on Netflix in November 2025, after 4 weeks in cinemas.

This movie is a comedy-drama. It is directed by Dhanush himself. The movie stars Arun Vijay, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, and Sathyaraj. It has been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

So if you love Dhanush movies, you can watch Idly Kadai either in the theater or on Netflix soon.