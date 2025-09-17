Kishkindhapuri OTT Release: Watch Fantasy Action Movie on This OTT Platform

Live
Highlights
Don’t miss Kishkindhapuri! The thrilling fantasy action movie starring Anupama Parameswaran will stream on Zee5 in the second week of October 2025. Watch it from home!
Kishkindhapuri is a fantasy action movie. It stars Anupama Parameswaran. Other actors include Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Iyenger, Hyper Aadi, Sudarshan, and Makrand Deshpande. The movie is directed by Koushik Pegallapati. It is produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens.
When will it come online?
The movie will be released on Zee5 in the second week of October 2025.
How did it do in theaters?
It came to theaters on September 12, 2025. It competed with Mirai starring Teja Sajja. Kishkindhapuri did well in the first weekend, but Mirai earned more in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Why watch it on Zee5?
The digital release lets more people across India watch the movie. You can enjoy it at home.
