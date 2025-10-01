Madharasi OTT Release Date October 3, 2025 | Watch Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil Movie Online

Madharasi is a Tamil movie. It stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal. The movie earned Rs 71.45 crore in India. At first, many people watched it, but later fewer came to theaters.

Because ticket sales went down, the makers decided to release the movie online early. Now, you can watch Madharasi on Amazon Prime Video from October 3, 2025. This is earlier than the first plan of October 5.

At first, people thought Zee5 had the rights to show the movie online. But actually, Zee TV will show the movie on TV later. Watching it online early means more people can enjoy it at home.

This early online release is helpful because the festive season is coming. Many people like to watch movies on their phones or TVs at home during holidays.