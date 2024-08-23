Manorathangal: A tribute to MT Vasudevan Nair's literary legacy

The highly anticipated anthology series Manorathangal, now streaming on Zee5, pays tribute to the literary works of legendary Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair. The series, directed by an ensemble of acclaimed filmmakers, including Priyadarshan, Ranjith, Shyamaprasad, Mahesh Narayanan, and others, explores various themes drawn from Nair's celebrated stories.

Priyadarshan’s Olavum Theeravum sets the tone with a black-and-white aesthetic, delivering a technically impressive film with standout performances from Mohanlal and Durga Krishna.

However, the inconsistent dialect and some casting choices, such as Surabhi Lakshmi’s role, slightly detract from the overall impact.

Ranjith’s Kadugannava, starring Mammootty, emerges as a standout. The segment, inspired by a real-life incident in Nair's life, is a masterclass in minimalistic storytelling. Mammootty’s portrayal of a journalist seeking his long-lost sister is poignant, elevated by a soulful score and evocative visuals. Shyamaprasad’s Kazhcha and Priyadarshan’s second entry, Shilalikhitham, offer contrasting experiences. While Kazhcha benefits from strong performances by Parvathy Thiruvothu and a well-crafted narrative, Shilalikhitham falls short due to artificial staging despite Biju Menon’s solid performance.

Mahesh Narayanan’s Sherlock is a refreshing modern take that impresses with its crisp dialogues and standout performances by Fahadh Faasil and Nadhiya Moidu. The segment's titular character, an adorable cat, adds charm to the story.

On the downside, Ashwathy Nair’s Vilpana fails to resonate, hampered by unconvincing performances and lackluster execution. In contrast, Rathish Ambat’s Kadalkkaattu and Santosh Sivan’s Abhayam Thedi Veendum offer memorable moments but grapple with some narrative inconsistencies.

Jayaraj’s Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam rounds out the series with a deeply emotional tale, anchored by stellar performances from Nedumudi Venu and Indrans. Manorathangal is a fitting homage to MT Vasudevan Nair, showcasing the depth of his literary genius, though it may not fully connect with viewers unfamiliar with his work.

Despite its occasional flaws, the anthology is a must-watch for cinephiles and fans of Malayalam literature.