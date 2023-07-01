  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > OTT & Web Series

‘Mem Famous’ gets good viewership on its OTT debut

‘Mem Famous’ gets good viewership on its OTT debut
x
Highlights

“Mem Famous,” directed by Sumanth Prabhas, was released in theatres recently. Sumanth Prabhas himself played the lead role in this youthful drama....

Mem Famous,” directed by Sumanth Prabhas, was released in theatres recently. Sumanth Prabhas himself played the lead role in this youthful drama. Anurag Reddy, Sharath, and Chandru Manoharan together produced the movie under the banners of Lahari Films and Chai Bisket Films.

The movie suddenly made its debut on Prime Video. The latest update is that “Mem Famous” has garnered a very good response on the OTT platform and is currently trending at the third position on Prime Video’s India charts.

Saarya played the love interest of Sumanth Prabhas in this village drama. Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Siri Raasi, Kiran Macha, Anji Mama, Narendra Ravi, Muralidhar Goud, Shiva Nandan, and others played significant roles. Kalyan Nayak composed the tunes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X