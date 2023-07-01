‘Mem Famous’ gets good viewership on its OTT debut

Live
“Mem Famous,” directed by Sumanth Prabhas, was released in theatres recently. Sumanth Prabhas himself played the lead role in this youthful drama. Anurag Reddy, Sharath, and Chandru Manoharan together produced the movie under the banners of Lahari Films and Chai Bisket Films.
The movie suddenly made its debut on Prime Video. The latest update is that “Mem Famous” has garnered a very good response on the OTT platform and is currently trending at the third position on Prime Video’s India charts.
Saarya played the love interest of Sumanth Prabhas in this village drama. Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Siri Raasi, Kiran Macha, Anji Mama, Narendra Ravi, Muralidhar Goud, Shiva Nandan, and others played significant roles. Kalyan Nayak composed the tunes.