Musical Emotional Youth Entertainer 'Government Junior College' is now streaming on Amazon Prime

Pranav Preetham and Shajna Sri Venun's film 'Prabhutva Junior College Punganur-500143' presented by Ms. Kovvuri Aruna under the banner of Black Ant Pictures. The film is directed by Srinath Pulakuram based on a true incident. Bhuvan Reddy Kovvuri produced it. The film was released on June 21 and has captured the hearts of youth and family audiences. Now this film is streaming on Amazon Prime for OTT audiences. On this occasion, the director and producers of the film said, "Thank you to those who watched our Government Junior College film in theaters. Good news for those who haven't seen it. Our film will now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Every man's first love is sweet and tender. Such a beautiful first love was shown in the film Government Junior College. The intermediate days. The first love. With all these elements, a beautiful love poem was showcased in the film and now it is being loved by the OTT audience. Our film, which attracted the youth in the theatre, will now entertain the family audience on Amazon Prime. After the release in OTT, many called and said that the movie was very good. If the whole family wants to watch a good family movie together, our government junior college is the right movie,' said the producers of the director.