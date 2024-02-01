‘Naa Saami Ranga’ in OTT: Check out the digital release date of this Nagarjuna starrer

Following a series of lackluster performances, actor Nagarjuna found success with the film "Naa Saami Ranga." The rural action drama, helmed by renowned choreographer Vijay Binni, experienced a significant boost in its fortunes, thanks in no small part to its release during the festive Sankranthi period. The movie resonated particularly well with audiences in the Andhra region.

There are reports circulating that "Naa Saami Ranga" is set to make its debut on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on February 15. However, an official confirmation regarding this development is still pending. The digital rights for the film are held by Disney Plus Hotstar, and the movie notably features Allari Naresh in a pivotal role, with Ashika Ranganath portraying the female lead.

In addition to Nagarjuna, the cast includes Mirnaa Menon, Raj Tharun, Rukshar Dhillon, Nassar, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Ravi Varma, and Rao Ramesh. The film was produced by Srinivasaa Chutturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, and the musical score was composed by the Oscar award-winning M.M. Keeravani.

As fans await an official announcement, the impending OTT release of "Naa Saami Ranga" continues to generate anticipation, offering viewers the opportunity to experience the success of Nagarjuna's return in a more accessible format.