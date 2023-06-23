Nagarjuna to come with a Netflix series soon!

Naga Chaitanya and Akhil failed to deliver a solid hit with their recent releases “Custody” and “Agent” respectively. No, the responsibility is on Nagarjuna’s shoulders. While the news of Nag putting Prasanna Bezawada’s film on hold has gathered momentum and got confirmed as well. The actor is planning something big if reports are to be believed. Nagarjuna is said to have got a storyline approved by Netflix India. It will be a 10-episode web series that will have huge scope for a couple of more seasons.

Currently, the senior star hero is said to have employed a team of writers to carve out the detailed screenplay version of this OTT series which will be further sent for approval from Netflix India. They say that if the deal works out, then it will be another big series that will have scope for a couple of more seasons. Nagarjuna is said to be banking a lot on this one.

On the other hand, the senior star is hearing stories from different sets of directors and writers before taking any further calls. He is also looking at remaking a couple of films from Malayalam which will give him basic confidence in the story. Let’s check out what will be the Tollywood King’s next step will be with an official announcement soon.