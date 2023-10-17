Ohmkar’s ‘Mansion 24’ pre-release event highlights

Director Ohmkar, who impressed the audience with his horror comedy franchise “Raju Gari Gadhi,” is coming up with a new horror web series titled “Mansion 24.” The series will be exclusively available in Disney Plus Hotstar. The character posters raised curiosity among the audience. “Mansion 24” stars Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, Avika Gor, Bindu Madhavi, Nandu, Manas, Ayyappa P Sharma, Rao Ramesh and others in key roles. “Mansion 24” pre-release press meet was held in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, director Ohmkar said, “My career started from a small cable TV. From then until the release of ‘Mansion 24’ series, media, friends, family members and audience supported me. Every project I do has been well supported. I thank you all for that. This is the first web series I have created. The trailer got good response. Our art director, DOP, music director and artists all worked hard and we made a good product.”

Actress Avika Gor said, “Working with Ohmkar feels like being with a family. In ‘Mansion 24,’ I have done a different character which I have never done before. That's a character with a lot of depth. Ohmkar used to tell how every expression and look should be.”

Actor Rajeev Kanakala said, “I am working with Ohmkar from the movie ‘Raju Gari Gadhi.’ Whether it is a television program or a movie, he tells me about the dates and then I go to his shoot regardless of any adjustments. Ohmkar is a perfectionist. He doesn't compromise until he gets what he wants. In all these years we could not go to any other language except Telugu. But with ‘Mansion 24,’ we are getting introduced to South languages as well as some other languages because of Disney Plus Hotstar and Ohmkar.

Actor Nandu said, “Disney plus Hotstar adopted me. I have been working for Hot Star Sports for several years. My character will be special in ‘Mansion 24.’ Such a character has not appeared on the Indian screen. All six episodes will keep you engrossed. Seeing the rushes in this series, I am getting more opportunities.”

Actress Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar said, “It is great to act with a actor like Sathyaraj in ‘Mansion 24’. This is my first web series. I watched all the episodes while dubbing. The series is very good. In this, I will be seen as a daughter who goes in search of her father.”