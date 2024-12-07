OTT has been kinder to outsiders like me: Gurfateh Pirzada

Actor Gurfateh Pirzada, known for his roles in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele and Guilty, is making waves in the OTT world. With his latest appearances in Call Me Bae and the upcoming series Dynasty, the 29-year-old actor is carving a niche in the digital space while balancing aspirations for mainstream cinema.

Pirzada credits OTT platforms for providing opportunities to actors outside the industry’s inner circle. “As an outsider, the growth is much slower. It takes time to prove your mettle, especially with shorter attention spans driven by social media,” he said.

The actor reflected on the challenges men face in the industry, particularly those without connections. “It’s harder for outsiders. But OTT has been kinder. While I hope to do films as well, there’s little difference now. Films and OTT shows are on equal footing, and soon, we won’t differentiate between them—just like in the West,” he added.

Discussing the advantages of being a film industry insider, Pirzada remarked, “There’s a certain recall that people have for someone from the industry, even before their first project. Recognition is easier, but at the end of the day, only your work speaks.”

On his upcoming role in Dynasty, Pirzada shared his excitement: “It’s a political drama set in post-independence India, tracing how politics shaped the nation. I play the youngest MP in the opposition. It’s my first period piece and a challenging yet rewarding project.”

For Gurfateh Pirzada, the journey may be slower as an outsider, but his dedication to authentic storytelling continues to resonate with fans on both OTT and the big screen.